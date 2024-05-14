Schools in Thiruvananthapuram excel in CBSE Class X, XII exams

St Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal: Of the 263 students who appeared for the Class X exam, 205 secured distinction, 49 secured First class and nine Second class. The school toppers were: Rachel David (98.83%), Venkitesh GS (98.2%) and Abhinav Akhil (97.2%).

The school presented 340 students for he Class XII exam of which 282 secured distinction, 56 first class and two were placed in Second Class. A total of 74 students secured A1 grades in all the subjects.The toppers were: Rahul Joseph Bejoy (99 % - Science), Gaurav Vimal (98 % - Commerce) and Krisalyn Alice Ajo (98.6 % - Humanities)

Christ Nagar Senior Secondary School, Thiruvallam: In Class X, of the 306 students who appeared, 194 passed with distinction, 87 with first class and 25 with second class. The school toppers were S Sreyas Krishna Kumar (98%), Thejas AS (97.2%), Tritta Salter and Joel S Sam (97%).

In the Class XII exam, 188 students appeared of which 140 passed with distinction and 48 with first class. Aparna Manoj (97.4% - Computer stream), Devika SN (96.8% - Biology stream) and Fisa Feroz (96.4% - Commerce stream) were the school toppers.

Loyola School, Sreekariyam: In the Class X exam, of 39 students, 34 secured distinction and five secured first class. Vimarsh Kannan was the school topper followed by Allan Jopaul and Siddharth MR

In class 12 of Science stream, 68 students attempted of which 60 secured a distinction and eight students secured First class. Devanandan N B was the school topper in the Science stream. In the Commerce stream, of the 17 students, 10 secured distinction and seven secured first class. Adiythyan K A was the school topper in Commerce stream.