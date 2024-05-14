Schools in Thiruvananthapuram excel in CBSE Class X, XII exams

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Schools in the district registered an impressive performance in the CBSE Class X and XII examinations, the results of which were announced on Monday.
St Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal: Of the 263 students who appeared for the Class X exam, 205 secured distinction, 49 secured First class and nine Second class. The school toppers were: Rachel David (98.83%), Venkitesh GS (98.2%) and Abhinav Akhil (97.2%).
The school presented 340 students for he Class XII exam of which 282 secured distinction, 56 first class and two were placed in Second Class. A total of 74 students secured A1 grades in all the subjects.The toppers were: Rahul Joseph Bejoy (99 % - Science), Gaurav Vimal (98 % - Commerce) and Krisalyn Alice Ajo (98.6 % - Humanities)
Christ Nagar Senior Secondary School, Thiruvallam: In Class X, of the 306 students who appeared, 194 passed with distinction, 87 with first class and 25 with second class. The school toppers were S Sreyas Krishna Kumar (98%), Thejas AS (97.2%), Tritta Salter and Joel S Sam (97%).
In the Class XII exam, 188 students appeared of which 140 passed with distinction and 48 with first class. Aparna Manoj (97.4% - Computer stream), Devika SN (96.8% - Biology stream) and Fisa Feroz (96.4% - Commerce stream) were the school toppers.
Loyola School, Sreekariyam: In the Class X exam, of 39 students, 34 secured distinction and five secured first class. Vimarsh Kannan was the school topper followed by Allan Jopaul and Siddharth MR
In class 12 of Science stream, 68 students attempted of which 60 secured a distinction and eight students secured First class. Devanandan N B was the school topper in the Science stream. In the Commerce stream, of the 17 students, 10 secured distinction and seven secured first class. Adiythyan K A was the school topper in Commerce stream.
Alan Feldman School, Kazhakkoottam: In the Class X exam, of the 64 students who appeared, 94% passed with first class of which 30 students secured distinction. Adwitha Vinod was the school topper with 96% marks.
In the Class XII exam, all students passed with first class of which 59% secured disctinction. The school toppers were: Ayisha S (96.2% - Commerce), Shefrin Shehraz (Science) and Durga Lakshmi (Humanities)
School of the Good Shepherd, Akkulam: In the Class X exam, 71 of the 199 students scored above 90% marks while 151 students secured distinction. Devika SJ secured the first position with 97.8% marks.
In the Class XII exam, 118 of the 122 students who appeared secured distnction while the remaning got first class. The toppers were: Ananthan R (99.2% - Science), Nandana Sajan (99% - Commerce) andMeera L (97% - Humanities). Sree Chitra Thirunal Residential Central School, Karakonam: In the Class X exam, of the 72 students who appeared, 45 secured distinction and 27 secured first class. Manu YS was the school topper with 97% marks.
Of the 63 students who appeared for the Class XII examination, 39 secured distinction and 24 were placed in first class. The school toppers were: Sangeetha PS (99.4% - Commerce), Ashna BS (96% - Science) and Saniya GS (96% - Humanities).
St Mary’s Residential Central School, Poojappura: In the Class X exam, 80 of the 106 students who appeared, secured distinction. Nandakishore DS was the school topper with 97.4% marks.
In the Class XII exam, 62 students appeared of which 18 scored 90% and above, 57 secured distinction and five were placed in first class. The school toppers were: Anju G Nair (Commerce - 96.6%) and Medha Manoj Nair (95.6%).
Saraswathy Vidyalaya, Vattiyoorkavu: In the Class X examination, of the 279 students who appeared, 253 students secured first class. 173 students secured distinction of which 70 students obtained above 90%. Aromal S emerged as topper by scoring 98.8% marks.
A total of 285 students appeared for the Class XII examination,of which 281 students secured first class. 177 students obtained distinction, with 69 students scoring more than 90%.
Malavika Sunitha Renjith emerged as topper in the Science stream with 99.2% marks .Neha Anoop topped Humanities Stream with 99.2 marks. Devika RS of Commerce stream secured 97%marks emerging as the topper.
Arya Central School, Pattom: In the Class X examination, of the 190 students, 24 secured 95% marks and above, 39 students scored between 90% and 95% and 118 studetns secured marks above 80%. Ganga Gopan (98.6%) was the school topper.
In the Class XII examination, of the 226 students who appeared in the Science stream, 20 secured 95% marks and above, 80 secured above 90% and 76 students scored between 80% and 90%. Shreya Anish and Navaneeth G Nair (98.8%) were the toppers in Science stream. In the Commerce stream, Ananya S Nath (97.4%) was the school topper.