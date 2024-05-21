Kerala State Human Rights Commission takes suo motu case against unending smart road works

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has taken a suo motu case against the unending smart road works which is obstructing the citizens’ freedom of movement. The rights panel has directed the Thiruvananthapuram corporation secretary to submit a report within two weeks regarding the prolonged construction in the state capital.

The commission also criticised the authorities for not putting up boards displaying the commencement and completion date of the construction stipulated by the public works department manual. Acting chairman and judicial member K Baijunath has issued a directive to the corporation secretary. Heavily criticising the civic body, the commission pointed out a lack of proper planning as the primary cause of the delay in the work.

In a release issued here on Monday, the commission observed that the advent of rain has worsened the situation.

Many main roads in areas with schools and educational institutions have been dug open and huge pits have been filled with water posing danger to the citizens. A hearing on the case will be held in June. The commission emphasised that many residents were unable to take their vehicles from their homes because of the large potholes and dug open roads as part of the smart road works.