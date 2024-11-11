Amid reports of imminent disciplinary action, IAS officer comes up with cryptic Facebook post 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid reports of an imminent disciplinary action against him for his social media outbursts against Additional Chief Secretary A Jayathilak, IAS officer Prasanth N continued with his Facebook post on Monday, but with cryptic and indirect references.

Prasanth, who is Agriculture special secretary posted a photo on his Facebook page of an agricultural weeder machine developed by state PSU KAMCO.

In the post, the IAS officer alluded to a dialogue from a Malayalam movie in which the hero says that he is a 'farmer' who is out to remove the 'weed', in an apparent reference to his move to expose the 'wrongdoings' of his senior.