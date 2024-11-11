Amid reports of imminent disciplinary action, IAS officer comes up with cryptic Facebook post 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid reports of an imminent disciplinary action against him for his social media outbursts against Additional Chief Secretary A Jayathilak, IAS officer Prasanth N continued with his Facebook post on Monday, but with cryptic and indirect references.
Prasanth, who is Agriculture special secretary posted a photo on his Facebook page of an agricultural weeder machine developed by state PSU KAMCO.
In the post, the IAS officer alluded to a dialogue from a Malayalam movie in which the hero says that he is a 'farmer' who is out to remove the 'weed', in an apparent reference to his move to expose the 'wrongdoings' of his senior.
While extolling the benefits of KAMCO's weeder machine, Prasanth said there is no need to be concerned about 'weeds' that destroy farmlands anymore as the 'best weeder' has arrived.
This is seen as a continuation of his Facebook posts since Saturday in which he vowed to take on Jayathilak for his alleged 'wrongdoings'. Interestingly, Prasanth did not name anyone directly in his post on Monday.
Prasanth has been engaged in an ugly spat with Jayathilak through Facebook. Prasanth had accused his senior of destroying the lives and careers of many honest IAS officers.
Prasanth had also announced that he has turned into a whistleblower who would expose the wrongdoings of Jayathilak and expected to get the protection under the Whistleblowers' Protection Act.
The spat between the IAS officers first became public on Saturday after Prasanth took to Facebook against Jayathilak. Prasanth accused his senior of leaking a report to the media that accused him of falsifying attendance and frequently failing to report for duty.
On Sunday, Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan had submitted a report on the public spat to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and disciplinary action against the IAS officer is imminent, sources said.