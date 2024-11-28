Outer Ring Road to have two trumpet interchanges, 14 exit/entry points

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long-awaited Outer Ring Road (ORR) project for the state capital is all set to gain momentum after delays and uncertainties, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) gearing up to issue 3(a) notification to acquire approximately 314.209 hectares of land.
According to official sources, the 3(a) notification will be issued on Thursday or Friday. As per the new proposal approved by the Centre, the ORR will feature two trumpet-shaped interchanges at both endpoints – Vizhinjam and Navaikulam – along with 14 strategically placed entry/exit points to ensure better connectivity, traffic flow and reduce road accidents.
According to officials of NHAI, more land will be acquired at Navaikulam and Vizhinjam for incorporating trumpet interchanges in the ORR. Trumpets are expected to ease congestion and ensure smooth traffic flow at these two key points which are interconnected with other National Highways and major roads.
“The number of entry/exit points has been increased to reduce the number of accidents. These points will have widened roads so that the vehicles entering or exiting can do it smoothly without disrupting the flow of traffic,” said the official.
It is learned that once the 3(a) notification is issued, 21 days will be given for filing objections. “After that hearing will be held and a survey will be launched in the proposed sites to document the exact areas and then 3D notification will be issued,” added the official.
The ambitious ORR project implemented as part of Capital Region Development Programme II (CRDP), is crucial for the upcoming Vizhinjam port project and will facilitate smoother port-bound transportation in the future. The state government has announced a special package of `1,629 crore for the construction of the outer ring road from Vizhinjam to Navaikulam.
Affected families to stage protest today
Meanwhile, the affected families of the ORR project plan to take out a march and dharna to PWD minister’s residence on Thursday demanding replacement value for the properties and immediate disbursal of compensation.
“Almost two years have passed since we handed over our properties to the government for the ORR project. We are in the dark about the compensation package we will be receiving. Currently, the government is planning to give depreciation value for our properties and it is unacceptable considering the magnitude of the project. We want the replacement value for our properties,” said chairman Chandramohanan Nair, Outer Ring Road Vizhinjam- Navayikulam Janakeeya Samiti. He said that thousands of affected families will take part in the protest.
An official of NHAI said that the Base Value Reports for giving compensation to the families are nearing completion. “We are hoping to settle the compensation by December end,” the official added.
NOTIFICATION TO BE ISSUED TO VILLAGES
Chirayinkeezhu Taluk - Vellalur, Kilimanoor , Pulimath, Koduvazhannoor, Nagaroor and Karavaram
Nedumangad Taluk - Vamanapuram, Pullampara, Muthakkal, Thekkada, Aruvikkara, Vattapara Karakulam, and Nedumangad
Thiruvananthapuram Taluk- Venganoor
Neyyattinkara Taluk- Vizhinjam, Pallichal, and Balaramapuram
Kattakada Taluk - Maranalloor,Vilappil, Kulathummal, and Malayinkeezhu
Varkala Taluk - Kudavoor and Navaikulam