Outer Ring Road to have two trumpet interchanges, 14 exit/entry points

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long-awaited Outer Ring Road (ORR) project for the state capital is all set to gain momentum after delays and uncertainties, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) gearing up to issue 3(a) notification to acquire approximately 314.209 hectares of land.

According to official sources, the 3(a) notification will be issued on Thursday or Friday. As per the new proposal approved by the Centre, the ORR will feature two trumpet-shaped interchanges at both endpoints – Vizhinjam and Navaikulam – along with 14 strategically placed entry/exit points to ensure better connectivity, traffic flow and reduce road accidents.

According to officials of NHAI, more land will be acquired at Navaikulam and Vizhinjam for incorporating trumpet interchanges in the ORR. Trumpets are expected to ease congestion and ensure smooth traffic flow at these two key points which are interconnected with other National Highways and major roads.

“The number of entry/exit points has been increased to reduce the number of accidents. These points will have widened roads so that the vehicles entering or exiting can do it smoothly without disrupting the flow of traffic,” said the official.

It is learned that once the 3(a) notification is issued, 21 days will be given for filing objections. “After that hearing will be held and a survey will be launched in the proposed sites to document the exact areas and then 3D notification will be issued,” added the official.

The ambitious ORR project implemented as part of Capital Region Development Programme II (CRDP), is crucial for the upcoming Vizhinjam port project and will facilitate smoother port-bound transportation in the future. The state government has announced a special package of `1,629 crore for the construction of the outer ring road from Vizhinjam to Navaikulam.

Affected families to stage protest today

Meanwhile, the affected families of the ORR project plan to take out a march and dharna to PWD minister’s residence on Thursday demanding replacement value for the properties and immediate disbursal of compensation.