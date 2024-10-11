Thiruvananthapuram corporation to launch survey to identify elderly living alone

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to ensure the well-being and safety of the elderly in the state capital, the Thiruvananthapuram corporation is gearing up to conduct a survey to identify senior citizens living alone in the city.

The objective is to maintain a database of citizens who reside independently and develop a support system under the civic body for regular home visits and ensure their safety.

As per official data, the state’s elderly population share in 2021 was 16.5 per cent and is expected to grow to 20.9 per cent by 2031. The corporation’s move comes in the wake of the growing elderly population in the capital.

Mayor Arya Rajendran told TNIE that the civic body has decided to launch a comprehensive survey to identify the elderly.

“They are mostly confined to their homes without their dear ones and don’t know whom to contact when something happens. Our aim is to create a elderly-friendly city and identify senior citizens. We aim to ensure their overall well-being and a safe environment for them,” Arya said. The survey will be held in all 100 corporation wards.

The corporation is planning to offer counselling to those in need. “There are people living in high-rises and our plan is to create a support system. We will check on them during regular intervals and provide the support they require. Some of them may need counselling sessions,” Arya said.

The civic body is also planning to give additional financial and medical support for the very deserving.

“We are planning to offer legal aid to elderly citizens whose rights get violated. Some might need financial help for buying medicines. The project is in the planning stages and more discussions will be held to draw up proper guidelines,” said a source.

The corporation is also planning to hold periodical gatherings and organise celebrations for elderly citizens as part of the initiative. In addition to this, the civic body will be organising Vayojanotsavam in December.