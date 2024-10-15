Official apathy puts Varkala tourists at risk amid repeated cliff collapses

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) is carrying out a study to conserve the cliff, which is a geo-heritage site. GSI (Kerala) Deputy Director General V Ambili told TNIE that an expert from the central agency has initiated the study of Varkala Cliff.

“After a preliminary study, we gave our short-term recommendations to the DDMA long ago. Regulating vehicular movement on the cliff is imperative to slow down the erosion. Intense rain with vehicular movement will only trigger further collapse. The cliff, because of its natural features, can’t hold so much weight,” Ambili said.

According to geologists, the cliff is composed of a sequence of sedimentary rocks -- including sandstone, claystone, and shale -- deposited around 145 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period.

Varkala municipality chairman M Laji said the local body has initiated efforts to provide proper parking for tourists and devotees. “We have taken over land to arrange parking facilities for visitors but the revenue authorities are coming up with objections to that. At the same time, other construction activities are happening in the area. We have however decided to make immediate arrangements for parking,” Laji said.

He alleged that Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi and the district collector have not made any solid decision despite having visited the cliff to gauge the situation. “No action or solid decisions have come yet. They are only visiting,” Laji said.

Meanwhile, a revenue department official said a parking prohibition has been recommended at the cliff.

“The civic authorities are turning a blind eye towards this despite warnings. It’s their responsibility to take action against all other violations happening on the cliff, causing destruction,” the revenue official said.

Sanjeev S J of the Environmental Protection and Research Council (EPRC), who filed a complaint with the DDMA, seeking its intervention following the recent collapse, said there is no coordination between various departments. “The misuse of the helipad area and other illegal activities are threatening the cliff. To this day, no solid meeting with stakeholder departments, both state and Centre, has happened,” he alleged.