Urgent measures will be taken to protect Varkala Cliff, says Union Minister Suresh Gopi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Saturday visited the Varkala Cliff - a declared national geological monument and a geo-heritage site - and assessed the present status of the cliff which is fast eroding in the heavy rains.
After the visit, the Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi said that urgent measures would be taken to protect the Varkala Cliff. A team comprising of former union minister V Muraleedharan, deputy director of GSI (Kerala-unit) V Ambili, district collector Geromic George visited the Varkala Cliff and assessed the level of destruction. Ever since the advent of rain, the erosion has accelerated leading to significant collapses at many places along the 6.1 km long red laterite cliff.
He said that a report will be promptly submitted to the Union Ministries after discussions with the officials of the Geological Survey of India, the district collector and agencies involved in the conservation of the cliff.
During the visit, former union minister V Muraleedharan emphasised the need for urgent government intervention to protect the cliff. The union minister and the team had arrived at 8 am, spent about an hour assessing the situation and visited the Bali Mandapam, where a significant portion has collapsed leading to the closure of the Mandapam at Papanasam Beach.
The district collector Geromic George had ordered the demolition of the cliff near to the Bali Mandapam invoking various sections under the Disaster Management Act triggering widespread protest. Following this, the GSI stepped in demanding the protection and conservation of the cliff.