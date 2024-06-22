Urgent measures will be taken to protect Varkala Cliff, says Union Minister Suresh Gopi

After the visit, the Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi said that urgent measures would be taken to protect the Varkala Cliff. A team comprising of former union minister V Muraleedharan, deputy director of GSI (Kerala-unit) V Ambili, district collector Geromic George visited the Varkala Cliff and assessed the level of destruction. Ever since the advent of rain, the erosion has accelerated leading to significant collapses at many places along the 6.1 km long red laterite cliff.

He said that a report will be promptly submitted to the Union Ministries after discussions with the officials of the Geological Survey of India, the district collector and agencies involved in the conservation of the cliff.