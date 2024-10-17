Swell surge batters Poonthura fishing hamlet in Thiruvananthapuram; several families displaced

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The massive waves that lashed the state capital on Tuesday night left a trail of destruction at the densely populated fishing village of Cheriyamuttam in Poonthura, displacing several families in the process. The swell surge that started hitting the coast by evening continued to batter the shoreline.

As many as 60 houses were hit hard by sudden waves, according to local residents.

“I was sleeping with my six year old daughter and was woken up hearing an explosive sound at around 3 am. The entire house was filled with rocks, garbage and debris of the house. My husband was sleeping in the verandah and he went to a shock. He is under treatment,” said Sahayarani, one of the many families, who had a near death experience on Tuesday night.

When the announcement came about the swell surge alert on Tuesday from the church, the fishermen's families took it lightly thinking its just routine. Though they didn’t move from the area, they kept awake and alert till 2 am.

“This is the first time something of this magnitude is happening in this area and we hardly knew the seriousness. We remained alert beyond midnight, and after 2am, we all went to bed. But this happened unexpectedly,” said Sahayarani who is yet to recover from the shock.