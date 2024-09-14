Thiruvananthapuram based runners' club on a mission to promote fitness and endurance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was the sheer passion for fitness that brought people from various walks of life and age groups to form the ITEN Runners’ Club in 2018. Now, six years after its inception, the capital city-based club has emerged as a driving force behind many events, including the upcoming ‘UST Trivandrum Marathon’ scheduled on October 13.

Members of the 218-member club are presently imparting training to participants, mostly IT professionals, for the upcoming event on the Technopark campus. ITEN, roped by the event collaborator NEB Sports, provides orientation and training to runners, carries out the route finalisation, arranges pacers for the run and conducts the promo run.

Planned as a major event, the ‘UST Trivandrum Marathon’ has been categorised into four running events. The participants will have a choice to opt for the full marathon (42 km), half marathon (21 km), 10 km, and 5 km fun run. Prize money has been instituted for all categories except the 5 km run which will be un-timed and primarily aimed to encourage beginners. “ITEN has been spreading the message of fitness and endurance among the city residents by organising regular runs of different distances on weekdays and Sundays. This has encouraged people from varied age groups and diverse backgrounds to come and join for a healthier tomorrow,” said Suresh Sam Chandy, a four-time ‘Ironman’ title winner and executive committee member of the club.

The dedicated club members assemble at 5.30 am at the Kowdiar Park in the city on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesdays and Fridays are used for weight training and core strength training exercises. While the runs on weekdays will be around 10 km within the city limits, the weekends are set apart for long-distance runs or half marathons of 21 km. Aruvikkara and Kovalam are the occasional destinations.

“ITEN members not only play an active role in organising various runs, but they are also medal winners at all major events, thanks to regular practice and commitment. We also participate as a group in most of the major marathons across India,” said Sam. The age group of members of the ITEN club range from 18 to 75.

Some of the members of ITEN have participated in the ‘Khardung La Challenge’ (72km), known as the highest ultra marathon in the world. Held in the Union territory of Ladakh, the race is one of the toughest and most challenging endurance races for participants.