Engineering students and Sree Chitra experts develop portable X-ray protection barrier in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students of Government Engineering College, Barton Hill (GEBCH), along with experts at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences (SCTIMST) have brought out a cost-effective and safer solution for the examination of specimens with implants received for histopathological evaluation.

The ‘portable X-ray protection barrier and examination box’ prototype, which cuts out radiation significantly, was designed by students of GECBH and developed into a manufacturing model with the assistance of a startup and the Bio-medical Technology (BMT) wing of SCTIMST.

A test to measure radiation levels outside the X-ray shield equipment at a specified distance was successfully conducted on earlier this month at the Government Medical College Thiruvananthapuram. “The testing, performed at various exposure settings using the Fluke 451P Ion Chamber Survey Meter, demonstrated that the X-ray shield effectively reduced milli-hertz level radiation from the source to the lowest range of micro-hertz levels,” the developers of the prototype said.

The patented idea, originating from SCTIMST and GECBH, was transformed into a virtual design by BTech students of GECBH. The design then underwent a rigorous development process, leading to the creation of a manufacturing model by the GECBH MTech students.

The team behind the prototype included assistant prof Anish K John and students of GECBH along with Arun Anirudhan, engineer ‘F’, Network Service Cell, Dr Sabareeswaran A, scientist ‘G’, Histopathology, Ramesh Babu V, engineer, senior grade, Division of Precision Fabrication of SCTIMST.