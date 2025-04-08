‘Probe into IB officer’s death progressing well’: DCP Nakul Rajendra Deshmukh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The investigation into the suicide of Megha M, an Immigration Bureau (IB) officer at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, is progressing effectively, said DCP Nakul Rajendra Deshmukh.

Interacting with the media, the DCP said Megha took her life due to a sudden emotional provocation, and added that the police have obtained evidence suggesting she was subjected to mental and physical harassment. The details are being verified, he said.

Dismissing reports of delay or negligence, Deshmukh said the probe is on track. “Two special police teams are working to trace the accused, Sukanth, also an IB officer. The statements provided by the deceased officer’s parents are being closely examined,” Deshmukh said.

Megha’s mobile phone was completely damaged when she jumped in front of a train, Deshmukh said, adding that forensic experts had confirmed that retrieving data from the phone was not possible due to its condition.

“Bank records clearly show that Rs 3 lakh was transferred from the officer’s account to that of Sukanth,” the DCP said. He also clarified that in the early stages of the investigation, there wasn’t sufficient evidence to make an arrest. Crucial leads emerged only later, by which time Sukanth and his family went into hiding. The police have recovered one of Sukanth’s phones and an iPad, which are currently under examination.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)