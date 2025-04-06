Search for IB officer’s colleague expands across states; new charges filed in death case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have expanded their search for Sukanth Suresh, a native of Edappal in Malappuram, who has been absconding in connection with the death of Megha, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer who was hit by a train in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sukanth, a colleague of the deceased, is now being sought in multiple states. The investigation has also intensified to trace the woman who allegedly helped facilitate the officer’s abortion.

Police have been recording statements from Sukanth’s colleagues as part of the ongoing probe.

In a fresh development, two more charges have been filed against Sukanth: sexual exploitation under the pretext of marriage and financial fraud. Earlier, he had already been booked for rape, cheating, and abetment of suicide.