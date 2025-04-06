Search for IB officer’s colleague expands across states; new charges filed in death case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have expanded their search for Sukanth Suresh, a native of Edappal in Malappuram, who has been absconding in connection with the death of Megha, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer who was hit by a train in Thiruvananthapuram.
Sukanth, a colleague of the deceased, is now being sought in multiple states. The investigation has also intensified to trace the woman who allegedly helped facilitate the officer’s abortion.
Police have been recording statements from Sukanth’s colleagues as part of the ongoing probe.
In a fresh development, two more charges have been filed against Sukanth: sexual exploitation under the pretext of marriage and financial fraud. Earlier, he had already been booked for rape, cheating, and abetment of suicide.
Police found that Sukanth had accompanied the deceased officer to a private hospital for an abortion, during which he allegedly produced fake documents claiming that the two were married. These forged documents, including a fabricated wedding invitation, were later found in Megha’s bag. Medical records confirm that the abortion took place in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram in July.
Following the abortion, Sukanth is said to have withdrawn from the relationship. He reportedly messaged Megha’s mother, clearly stating he was no longer interested in marriage.
This message was sent just days before the IB officer's death. A heated argument reportedly broke out between the two following this, which police believe may have led to the officer's decision to end her life.
Sources indicate that Sukanth is not hiding with his parents, and police suspect he is receiving help from others while on the run.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)