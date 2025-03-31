Deceased IB official’s family alleges financial exploitation by colleague

PATHANAMTHITTA: The family of Megha Madhusudhanan, an intelligence bureau official who was found dead near a railway track in Thiruvananthapuram on the morning of March 24, has alleged financial exploitation by her colleague, citing evidence from her bank account statements.

Madhusudhanan, Megha’s father, alleged that a major portion of her salary was regularly transferred to the account of Sukanth Suresh, her colleague from Edappal in Malappuram, since May 2024.

“There is evidence of repeated monetary transactions to his account from that of Megha. It can also be seen that after drawing a huge amounts from her salaries, he returned small sums of money,” alleged Madhusudhanan, a retired teacher.

He said there were also doubts that Sukanth threatened Megha to extract money.

“In our earlier complaints, we could not provide bank account details as those were not known at the time. We also didn’t have details of her phone calls and postmortem examination. More details will emerge after the investigation,” he said.