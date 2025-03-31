Deceased IB official’s family alleges financial exploitation by colleague

PATHANAMTHITTA: The family of Megha Madhusudhanan, an intelligence bureau official who was found dead near a railway track in Thiruvananthapuram on the morning of March 24, has alleged financial exploitation by her colleague, citing evidence from her bank account statements.
Madhusudhanan, Megha’s father, alleged that a major portion of her salary was regularly transferred to the account of Sukanth Suresh, her colleague from Edappal in Malappuram, since May 2024.
“There is evidence of repeated monetary transactions to his account from that of Megha. It can also be seen that after drawing a huge amounts from her salaries, he returned small sums of money,” alleged Madhusudhanan, a retired teacher.
He said there were also doubts that Sukanth threatened Megha to extract money.
“In our earlier complaints, we could not provide bank account details as those were not known at the time. We also didn’t have details of her phone calls and postmortem examination. More details will emerge after the investigation,” he said.
The police confirmed that Sukanth, the last person to call Megha, is absconding and his phone is switched off.
His office and home were searched, but his whereabouts remain unknown. Madhusudhanan criticised the police for failing to keep tabs on Sukanth and over their alleged mishandling of the probe.
Hailing from Karakkakuzhi at Athirumkal in Pathanamthitta, Megha was found dead at Chakka around 9.30am on March 24. She had been posted in the emigration section at Thiruvananthapuram airport, and was the only daughter of Madhusudhanan and Nisha, a collectorate employee.
The family had earlier said Megha had been in a relationship with Sukanth and had talked about marrying him.
They alleged she had been upset for days when he backed out of the relationship and that this led to her taking the extreme step.
The relatives demanded a probe to ascertain whether her suspected suicide was caused by her colleague’s withdrawal from the relationship.
“We want to know the truth behind her death. The investigation should reveal the circumstances surrounding her death and whether there was any foul play involved,” her uncle, Biju, said.