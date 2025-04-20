20 people in hospital after having shawarma from eatery in Thiruvananathapura's Manacaud

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At least 20 people have been hospitalised with food poisoning after eating shawarma from a restaurant ‘Istanbul Grills and Rolls’ in Manacaud. The incident came to light early Saturday morning when several people sought treatment at different hospitals in the city with symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal cramps and fever.

The affected, most of them young adults, had reportedly bought shawarma from the popular eatery earlier on Friday night. They are currently undergoing treatment at KIMS, PRS, SP Fort and Al Arif hospitals. Police have not yet registered a case.

According to a food safety official, an intimation was received on Saturday morning. Initially, ten complaints had been reported. All patients are said to be in stable condition.

“As we received reports of food poisoning, we conducted an urgent inspection of the restaurant. During the raid, we found unsanitary kitchen conditions and improper food storage practices. The restaurant was immediately sealed and food samples, including shawarma and sauces were collected and sent to the food testing laboratory,” said Magfirath A V, foodsafety officer of the Thiruvananthapuram circle.

Magfirath added that they are waiting for the lab report and that higher authorities have been informed. Further action will be taken based on the results, she said. The food safety department has launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of contamination. Officials suspect either spoiled meat or unhygienic handling of ingredients may have led to bacterial growth. “Shawarma requires proper cooking temperatures and handling. Even slight lapses can trigger outbreaks,” said a food safety officer.

Fort police have been informed and they may register a case depending on the investigation report or formal complaints. In recent years, several similar food poisoning incidents linked to fast food have been reported across the state. ‘Istanbul Grills and Rolls’ will remain closed until further notice as the investigation continues. The franchise operates food trucks and restaurants in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.