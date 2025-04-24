Death sentence for TN native in Ambalamukku Vineetha murder case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional Sessions Court here on Thursday awarded capital punishment for the Tamil Nadu native, who was found guilty in the Ambalamukku Vineetha murder case.
The court ruled that the case fell in the rarest of the rare category and hence Rajendran, a native of Thovala in Kanyakumari district, was not entitled to any leniency.
As the judge pronounced its verdict, Vineetha's parents and two minor children were present in the court. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 8 lakh on Rajendran, of which half should go towards the children of the deceased.
The court went by various reports it had received from government agencies on the mental condition, conduct and behaviour of the accused.
The court had sought these reports after the prosecution argued that Vineetha’s murder fell in the rarest of the rare category and hence capital punishment should be awarded to the 40-year-old.
Special prosecutor M Salahudeen argued that Rajendran is a serial killer and three out of his four victims were women.
The district collector’s report said Rajendran is a psychopath engaged in killing with little chance for reformation. It also supported the prosecution’s argument seeking the noose for the accused and stated that, “His extermination is the only course of action to save innocent people from a tragic end.”
The police too filed a similar report stating that Rajendran is a hardcore criminal and cannot be rehabilitated. Meanwhile, Rajendran sought clemency, citing that he has to look after his 70-year-old mother.
He also said he did not commit the crime as alleged by the prosecution and hence he did not have any remorse. The defence counsel asked the court to consider the age of the accused before handing over the punishment, but the court did not pay any heed to that.
The case was probed by a team led by then City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar and comprising then Cantonment A C V S Dinaraj, Peroorkada Inspector V Sajikumar and others.
Special public prosecutor Salahudeen, Devika Madhu, Fasna J and Chithra O S appeared for the prosecution. The court appreciated the investigating team, prosecutors and forensic team for the achievement.