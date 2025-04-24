Death sentence for TN native in Ambalamukku Vineetha murder case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional Sessions Court here on Thursday awarded capital punishment for the Tamil Nadu native, who was found guilty in the Ambalamukku Vineetha murder case.

The court ruled that the case fell in the rarest of the rare category and hence Rajendran, a native of Thovala in Kanyakumari district, was not entitled to any leniency.

As the judge pronounced its verdict, Vineetha's parents and two minor children were present in the court. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 8 lakh on Rajendran, of which half should go towards the children of the deceased.

The court went by various reports it had received from government agencies on the mental condition, conduct and behaviour of the accused.

The court had sought these reports after the prosecution argued that Vineetha’s murder fell in the rarest of the rare category and hence capital punishment should be awarded to the 40-year-old.