Police not to take action against Adoor Gopalakrishnan for speech during Kerala Film Policy Conclave

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have decided not to pursue any legal action on the complaint filed against filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan for his controversial speech during the Kerala Film Policy Conclave.

The decision came after the department received legal opinion that the speech made by the octogenarian did not constitute an offence.

Earlier, Dinu Veyil, an activist, had filed a complaint with the Museum police urging them to register a case under the SC-ST Atrocities Act against Adoor for his speech, which had invited a huge backlash.

Police sources said the legal opinion given by the assistant public prosecutor said the speech in its entirety was not in any way offensive in nature and the sections, including the SC-ST Atrocities Prevention Act, will not stand.

Meanwhile, several women’s collectives, including Women in Cinema Collective, filed a complaint with the Women’s Commission against Adoor.