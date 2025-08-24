Controversial Akkulam glass bridge likely to be opened during Onam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversial Akkulam glass bridge — touted as the longest bridge and a key adventure infrastructure in the state — is ready for opening. The expert panel constituted by the state government has given safety clearance for the glass bridge, which had sparked concerns after cracks appeared even before its inauguration last year.

Ratheesh C S, president of VYBECoS (Vattiyoorkavu Youth Brigade Entrepreneurs Cooperative Society) — the agency that implemented the project — said that it has officially informed the state government and the tourism department that the bridge is ready to be opened for the public. “We did all the safety upgrades suggested by NIT and one of their main recommendations was to give beadings for the glass panels. We completed the work and the expert team visited and gave clearance. We are hopeful that the government will throw open the glass bridge during Onam season,” said Ratheesh.

The glass bridge was constructed by VYBeCOS under the BOT (Build Operate Transfer) model. Designed as a key attraction of the Akkulam Adventure Tourism Park, the glass bridge promises visitors a sweeping view of the park and Akkulam lake. Adding to the thrill, the walkway features special effects such as artificial mist, simulated rainfall, and even an illusion of cracking glass — aimed at heightening the adrenaline rush for adventure seekers.

VYBECoS has proposed a fee between Rs 100 and Rs 200. “A final decision on the rates will be taken by the government. The rates will be different for children and adults. Besides this we have requested the government to extend the operational hours until 8 pm. We have given LED lighting for the bridge which is very attractive during the night. The experience will be different during the night,” said Ratheesh.

The bridge was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.2 crore and as per expert recommendation, around 25 to 30 people can use the bridge at a time.