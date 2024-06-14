Recurring cracks on Kerala's Akkulam glass bridge, supplier asked to do safety analysis

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In response to the recurring cracks discovered on the glass panels of the glass Bridge at Akkulam Tourist Village, the agency implementing the project has asked Saint Gobain, the supplier of the glass panels to conduct a thorough chemical analysis to ensure the panels’ safety and integrity. The recurrence of cracks on the glass bridge has landed the Tourism Department, District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), and the agency Vattiyoorkavu Youth Brigade Entrepreneur Cooperative Society (VYBECOS) in deep trouble.
Widespread criticism is emerging from all quarters on the quality and safety of the infrastructure executed using private investment at Akkulam Tourist Village – a popular tourism destination in the capital.
VYBECOS president Ratheesh C S told TNIE that the society has asked the company for a detailed lab analysis to check the quality of the glass panels used in the glass bridge. “We are giving paramount importance to safety and our effort is to ensure that the infrastructure is 100% safe for the public. Hence, we have asked the suppliers to do a chemical analysis of the glass panels. It will take another 10 to 15 days to get the report,” said Ratheesh.
The authorities are exploring more options to enhance the safety by giving a safety coat on the bridge. The first crack appeared on the glass bridge on April 30, triggering widespread allegations against the project executed by VYBECOS, which has no prior experience in implementing adventure tourism infrastructure projects. “We have urged the department to form an expert committee to evaluate the safety of the bridge and hope the department will come out with such a step soon. Before handing over the project, we will ensure that the bridge is of world class quality. It would be better if the tourism department also does a separate safety evaluation,” said Ratheesh.