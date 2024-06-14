Recurring cracks on Kerala's Akkulam glass bridge, supplier asked to do safety analysis

Widespread criticism is emerging from all quarters on the quality and safety of the infrastructure executed using private investment at Akkulam Tourist Village – a popular tourism destination in the capital.

VYBECOS president Ratheesh C S told TNIE that the society has asked the company for a detailed lab analysis to check the quality of the glass panels used in the glass bridge. “We are giving paramount importance to safety and our effort is to ensure that the infrastructure is 100% safe for the public. Hence, we have asked the suppliers to do a chemical analysis of the glass panels. It will take another 10 to 15 days to get the report,” said Ratheesh.