THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Barely two months after the Varkala floating bridge accident, the glass bridge ready to be opened at Akkulam Tourist Village has developed cracks, raising serious concern over the quality and safety standards of the adventure tourism infrastructure in the state.

The inauguration of the glass bridge — slated for March — was postponed following the floating bridge accident on March 9. Fifteen people fell into the sea after the 100-metre-long floating bridge collapsed due to rough waves.

Now, cracks have appeared on the 52-metre glass bridge at Akkulam, which is touted by the tourism department as a key adventure infrastructure. The bridge is constructed at a height of 75ft.

The adventure tourism activities at the Akkulam Tourist Village are jointly implemented by Vattiyoorkavu Youth Brigade Entrepreneurs Cooperative Society (VYBeCOS) and the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC).

VYBeCOS alleged that the cracks in the glass bridge occurred due to suspected vandalism, and it has lodged a complaint with the Sreekaryam police.

Crack on glass bridge: Call for probe to find out real cause of damage

Following the incident, the agencies and departments involved in the project are scrambling for answers and indirectly blaming each another.

Officials of VYBeCOS claimed that the glass bridge is intact and not broken as claimed by reports. “The glass panels used for the construction of the bridge are of the highest quality and they meet the global standards,” said Ratheesh C S, president of VYBECoS. “We found some scratches in a portion of one of the glass panels of the bridge due to a suspected act of vandalism,” he said.

However, the officials in charge of the Village have ruled out the possibility of vandalism as “it is a highly secured zone. It’s impossible for somebody to sneak in and cause destruction,” said an official at the Akkulam Tourist Village.