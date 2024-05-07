Kerala: Safety concerns prompt further check of Akkulam Glass Bridge

MLA V K Prasanth, who is the director of VYBECOS, said that the glass bridge is intact and we still suspect vandalism and the damage was inflicted on purpose.

“The matter is being investigated by the police and we have decided to conduct one more safety check to alleviate the apprehensions on the safety of the glass panels used in the bridge,” Prasanth told TNIE. He said that the bridge would be opened to the public soon after the elections are over. Alleging foul play and vandalism, Prasanth blamed the staff and security at the Akkulam Tourist Village.

“We have decided to enhance security at the village and more CCTV cameras will be installed once the bridge becomes operational. We have taken it up with the government and more security staff will be deployed,” said Prasanth.

He added that there are not many glass quality-checking experts available. We will have to depend on the private parties. The examination will be done in the coming days and we will open the glass bridge without much delay.

The police said that this is the first time in recent times they are getting such a complaint.

“It’s a high-security zone and the investigation is underway,” said the officials at Sreekaryam Police Station.