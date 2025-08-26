IDSFFK pays homage to Shaji N Karun, Prof M K Sanoo

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Paying tribute to veterans, the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) paid homage to senior filmmaker Shaji N Karun and literary critic Prof M K Sanoo on Monday. The documentary ‘Pranan’ helmed by the director, based on Sanoo master’s life had its premiere at the festival, as the first film in the ‘Homage’ category. The category will feature seven films to honour seven filmmakers who shaped the course of Cinema’s history.

At the premiere, Chalachithra Academy secretary C Ajoy commented that the films screened in the category will take the audience through the lives of a handful of people who were part of the state’s socio-political and cultural spheres. He added that Shaji N Karun’s ‘Pranan’ is an introspection to the lives of two people who worked for the society overcoming all ordeals. He also shared his memories with the director and writer in the event.

Shaji’s colleague and director R S Sarath said that Shaji saw documentaries as an art with social commitment. M K Sanoo’s son Ranjith Sanoo expressed his gratitude for making a film on his father’s life, and shared a few incidents during the film’s production. The premiere was also attended by noted cinematographer K G Jayan, screenwriter Sajeev Pazhoor, Pranan’s producer K V Vasudevan, cinematographer Ajesh Venugopal and Editor Sharath.

Acclaimed film director and recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s IDSFFK, Rakesh Sharma said that his film ‘Final Solution’ based on the 2002 Gujarat riots was his warning for India’s future. Speaking at an exchange with film critic C S Venkiteswaran on Monday, the director said that he took a six-month-long mental preparation to understand who his audience were.