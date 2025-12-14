Ex-IPS officer Sreelekha for mayor of Thiruvananthapuram?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) decision to field R Sreelekha, a former State Police Chief-rank officer, for a ward councillor’s post for the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation election was one that raised eyebrows.

However, the bold yet peculiar move has paid rich dividends.

With the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) sweeping half of the 100 seats in the corporation, Sreelekha, who won with a sweeping majority at Sasthamangalam ward, is among the frontrunners for the Mayor’s post.

On speculation about this possible elevation, she maintained that “the decision rests with the party.”

Sreelekha won 1,774 votes at Sasthamangalam, 708 more than the Left Front’s candidate, Amrita R, who came second (1,066 votes).

However, her transition from a top-ranking police officer to electoral politics was not without controversy.

During the campaign, the use of her ‘IPS’ designation in campaign posters drew sharp criticism, while a social media post sharing a pre-poll survey shortly after the election process began landed her in trouble with the authorities.

However, Sreelekha navigated these challenges and secured the mandate of the voters, thereby helping BJP to a historic win. One that marks a notable shift in the capital’s political landscape.

On her political debut, Sreelekha said she had entered public life with the same commitment that defined her three-decade-long police career.

“I became an IPS officer to serve the people. I decided to contest this election with the same motto. I am thankful to the voters for giving the NDA a chance. We will ensure development and a corruption-free administration,” she said.