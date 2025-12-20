Merry Merry Markets

The season of choosing a star for the home, checking whether a string of lights glows white, yellow or multi-coloured, and decking up a Christmas tree is here. With just four days left for Christmas Eve, Thiruvananthapuram’s markets are preparing to see a heavy rush over the coming weekend.

The market comes alive mainly in the evenings, once offices close, and schools let out. Families arrive together, taking their time to walk through the rows of shops.

White Christmas trees continue to be popular this year as well, replacing the traditional green in many shops. Tree decorations come in all kinds of styles and sizes. Bright baubles in red, green, gold and silver share space with ornaments shaped like angels, bells, stars and small Santa figurines.

There are also strings of LED lights, which are meant to be wrapped around the branches or hung loosely like garlands. Sellers pull out bundles of these lights from boxes and sacks, test them for a moment, and pack them back. By evening, these lights brighten the streets in a mix of colours.