Swearing in of Thiruvananthapuram corporation councillors today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A week after the declaration of results of the city corporation elections, the BJP which emerged as the single largest party is gearing up to announce its mayoral candidate by Wednesday. The delay in the announcement, with multiple contenders in the fray, has triggered discussions and criticism in political circles.

The oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected councillors will formally mark the beginning of the new council’s term on Sunday, while the election to the post of mayor is scheduled for December 26.

The BJP’s thumping performance in the polls has placed it firmly on the threshold of power. The party won 50 of the 101 wards, falling just one seat short of an absolute majority. The LDF was reduced to 29 wards, while the UDF secured 18 seats. Two wards were won by independent candidates, both of whom have suddenly assumed political significance.

With the BJP requiring the support of at least one more councillor to stake an undisputed claim to power, the independents have emerged as key players. Their stand, along with the outcome of the postponed election in the Vizhinjam ward, is expected to be crucial in shaping the final balance of power in the council.

BJP Thiruvananthapuram Central district president Karamana Jayan said discussions to finalise the mayoral candidate would begin on Monday after the swearing-in ceremony.