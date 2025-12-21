Swearing in of Thiruvananthapuram corporation councillors today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A week after the declaration of results of the city corporation elections, the BJP which emerged as the single largest party is gearing up to announce its mayoral candidate by Wednesday. The delay in the announcement, with multiple contenders in the fray, has triggered discussions and criticism in political circles.
The oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected councillors will formally mark the beginning of the new council’s term on Sunday, while the election to the post of mayor is scheduled for December 26.
The BJP’s thumping performance in the polls has placed it firmly on the threshold of power. The party won 50 of the 101 wards, falling just one seat short of an absolute majority. The LDF was reduced to 29 wards, while the UDF secured 18 seats. Two wards were won by independent candidates, both of whom have suddenly assumed political significance.
With the BJP requiring the support of at least one more councillor to stake an undisputed claim to power, the independents have emerged as key players. Their stand, along with the outcome of the postponed election in the Vizhinjam ward, is expected to be crucial in shaping the final balance of power in the council.
BJP Thiruvananthapuram Central district president Karamana Jayan said discussions to finalise the mayoral candidate would begin on Monday after the swearing-in ceremony.
“We have strong contenders for the post and we will officially announce the mayoral candidate by Tuesday or Wednesday. Comprehensive development of the capital will be our key focus,” he said. Karamana Jayan also added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit the capital soon, as promised.
Both the BJP and the UDF have ruled out any tie-up in view of the imminent assembly elections. UDF leader K S Sabarinath, who will take oath as the councillor from the Kowdiar ward, said that the UDF would fight for good governance in the corporation. “We are not looking at joining hands with the LDF. We will wait for the Vizhinjam ward election to be completed and assess the situation,” he said.
Meanwhile, LDF councillor S P Deepak said the Left front has no plans to align with the UDF. “We will function as a strong opposition and ensure that ongoing welfare and development activities continue,” he said.