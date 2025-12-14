Revelling in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation victory, BJP ignores bruises

KOCHI: Overwhelmed by the resounding victory in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the BJP has ignored the bruises it suffered across the state in the local body elections. The massive preparations at the grassroots level paid off as the NDA has increased its representation in local bodies, but the party failed to secure a clear majority in Palakkad, a fortress it held for more than a decade. The saffron party finished a distant third in the Pandalam municipality which it ruled in 2020. Another setback was the loss of Kulakkada panchayat ruled by BJP for the past three terms.

Anti-government sentiments were strong in the southern districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam following the Sabarimala gold theft case. The election held during the peak of the Mandala season reflected the sentiments of the devotees who had started ditching the LDF after the 2018 women entry issue. However, the voters once again supported the UDF to vent their ire. As a senior BJP leader put it, the BJP led the campaign, but the UDF reaped the harvest.

But the performance of the BJP in the two municipalities it held in 2020 was one factor that influenced the voters. The BJP squandered its opportunity in Pandalam municipality as councillors fought for power and the party failed to deliver.

The situation was even worse in Palakkad where the municipal chairperson herself came out against the party during the peak of the campaign. Despite giving lectures on double-engine administration, the party couldn’t deliver the benefits of Central projects it had promised the voters.