Rooted in romanticism and shaped by journeys

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Artist Subin Abraham’s paintings are rooted in memories, emotions and self-reflection. And his latest solo exhibition, ‘Sole on the Soil’, on display at Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, stands as a testament to that.

The exhibition brings together paintings that represent the natural world and the essence of village life. Though Subin portrays the realities and hardships of rural life, they appear nostalgic and serene. Maybe he was trying to convey, the hardship behind the idyllic.

A sense of quiet melancholy runs through most of his paintings, reflecting what the artist calls a personal take on the Indian village life.

Subin says he is strongly moved by the ideals of romanticism and the Barbizon school of art, particularly by the works of Vincent van Gogh, Jean-Francois Millet and John Constable. For him, these paintings are not merely scenery but something that has to be paid off with a emotional connection.

Drawing from both personal memory and artistic traditions, his works try to articulate a connection between rural life and nature, always away from the chaos of busy city life.

Subin has returned to painting after a hiatus of around five years, following his previous exhibition in Kozhikode in 2018. During those days, he used to work as an art teacher in a school and took on freelance assignments that came his way.

Quoting Henry David Thoreau he notes, “I would often find myself sitting quietly, pondering this marvel called life.”