Mom of murdered toddler arrested for financial fraud in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police on Sunday arrested the mother of a two-year-old girl, who was murdered by her uncle in Balaramapuram, in a financial fraud case.

Sreethu was arrested on the complaint filed by a man, Shiju, alleging she swindled Rs 10 lakh by falsely promising him job as a driver in the Devaswom Board.

The police said she was booked for fraud and forgery following a probe on Shiju’s complaint. They found Sreethu was never employed – not even on contract – by the Devaswom Board.

After she was taken into custody in the morning, Sreethu was interrogated by the Rural SP and other officers before her arrest was officially recorded in the evening.

Ten more people have also filed complaints against Sreethu for similar fraud, but action has been taken only in one case so far, and the investigation is ongoing, the police said.

Meanwhile, the mystery surrounding the murder of the toddler, Devendu, continues.

Sreethu’s brother, Harikumar, who confessed to killing the child, remains in remand, and will be taken into custody for questioning on Monday.