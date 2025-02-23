14-year-old boy found dead at home in Venganoor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A class 9 student was found dead at his house in Venganoor on Saturday morning. The deceased, Aloknath, 14, was a student of Chinmaya Vidyalaya Naruvamoodu.

Aloknath’s mother found him lying unresponsive on the floor of his room in the morning. Despite efforts to revive him with the help of a nurse known to the family, he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

According to police, some marks were found on his body and preliminary findings suggest suicide. However, the exact cause of death will be determined after the postmortem examination. Family members said Aloknath had no known personal issues.