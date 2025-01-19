Nedumangad bus accident: MVD cancels driver’s licence, fitness certificate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has cancelled the driving licence of a tourist bus driver involved in the accident at Nedumangad on Friday night that killed one and injured over 40 persons.

Additionally, the fitness certificate of the vehicle has been revoked, while procedures are on to cancel its registration and permit. The driver, Renju, of Ottasekharamangalam, who was absconding after the incident, was nabbed from his friend’s residence on Saturday morning.

He suffered a minor injury in the accident and sought treatment at a hospital in Kattakada before hiding in Vilappuram. The police subjected him to an alcohol test, which turned negative.

Renju confessed that he lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve at Irinchayam. According to the MVD, the accident was caused by overspeeding and careless driving. It was also revealed that the vehicle had unauthorised visual and audio alterations.

The body of Dasini, 60, the passenger who died in the accident, was handed over to her relatives after a postmortem examination.

The passengers on the bus were on a leisure trip to Munnar. The injured, including children, are under treatment at the Medical College Hospital and the SAT Hospital. None of the injuries are reported to be serious.

Meanwhile, the local Congress unit staged a protest at the accident site on Saturday alleging that the accident occurred due to unscientific road construction. Road renovation works had been halted midway due to corruption, they said.