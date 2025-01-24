NIT-Calicut suggests upgrades for Akkulam Glass Bridge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversial Akkulam Glass Bridge -touted as the longest bridge in the state - is all set to get more safety upgrades with the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) submitting recommendations after a safety assessment. It is learned that the safety assessment report has recommended to provide beadings for glass panels to enhance the safety of the glass bridge.
The bridge constructed at a cost of Rs1.2 crore was expected to be thrown open for the public in March last year. However, the opening of the bridge was delayed inordinately after the glass bridge developed cracks raising serious concern over the quality and safety standards of the infrastructure. The recurrence of cracks in the glass bridge had put the tourism department in the dock.
The adventure tourism activities at the Akkulam Tourist Village are jointly implemented by Vattiyoorkavu Youth Brigade Entrepreneurs Cooperative Society (VYBeCOS) and the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC).
The glass bridge was constructed by VYBeCOS under the BOT (Build Operate Transfer) model.
The 45-metre-long glass bridge has been constructed at a height of 75 feet. An official source said that the NIT submitted the report two days back.
“The report with recommendations has been handed over to VYBeCOS. They have already initiated steps to execute the recommendations. After the implementation of the safety upgrades one more expert agency will review the safety and then only the government will open the bridge for the public,” an official source said.
A series of controversies erupted following the incident on the previous experience and expertise of the agency executing the project. According to VYBeCOS, after safety upgrades, they are hoping to hand over the bridge to the tourism department within two months.
“There are no issues with the structure and the NIT has only given recommendations for safety upgrades. We have started the preparations and the work will be completed very soon,” said Ratheesh C S, president of VYBECoS.
Meanwhile, the DTPC is planning to introduce nightlife in the tourist village. “Tourism Clubs are already active at the park and we are planning to hold more cultural events during the evenings to keep the visitors engaged and spend more time in the village. The youngsters part of the Tourism Clubs can be engaged to improve hospitality and upkeep of the village,” said an official of DTPC.