NIT-Calicut suggests upgrades for Akkulam Glass Bridge

The glass bridge was constructed by VYBeCOS under the BOT (Build Operate Transfer) model.

The 45-metre-long glass bridge has been constructed at a height of 75 feet. An official source said that the NIT submitted the report two days back.

“The report with recommendations has been handed over to VYBeCOS. They have already initiated steps to execute the recommendations. After the implementation of the safety upgrades one more expert agency will review the safety and then only the government will open the bridge for the public,” an official source said.

A series of controversies erupted following the incident on the previous experience and expertise of the agency executing the project. According to VYBeCOS, after safety upgrades, they are hoping to hand over the bridge to the tourism department within two months.

“There are no issues with the structure and the NIT has only given recommendations for safety upgrades. We have started the preparations and the work will be completed very soon,” said Ratheesh C S, president of VYBECoS.

Meanwhile, the DTPC is planning to introduce nightlife in the tourist village. “Tourism Clubs are already active at the park and we are planning to hold more cultural events during the evenings to keep the visitors engaged and spend more time in the village. The youngsters part of the Tourism Clubs can be engaged to improve hospitality and upkeep of the village,” said an official of DTPC.