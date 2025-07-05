Kerala to strengthen safety measures at hospitals

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will strengthen all precautionary measures to prevent tragedies like the one at Kottayam Medical College, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday.

He expressed deep sorrow over the incident and assured that the family of the deceased, Bindu, will receive all necessary support. The chief minister said the government would continue to move forward with a stronger focus on healthcare.

Meanwhile, the health department has decided to conduct a survey of structurally weak buildings across institutions under its purview. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Health Minister Veena George on Friday. The survey will be carried out under both the Directorate of Health Services and the Department of Medical Education.

Heads of institutions have been instructed to submit reports to their respective department heads before Saturday noon. It has been directed to send the information urgently via email. The survey will cover buildings that show signs of leakage, major cracks, or structural disintegration.

The report must also specify whether patients are being accommodated in buildings already marked for demolition, and whether there are delays in demolition due to technical reasons such as pending tenders. Officials have been asked to include such details as well.