SFI storms Kerala University headquarters, clashes with police

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University of Kerala's Senate House campus turned into a battlefield as SFI workers, who were protesting against Governor Rajendra Arlekar's alleged attempts to 'saffronise' the higher education sector, stormed the varsity headquarters here on Tuesday, leading to clashes with the police.
The SFI workers, who attempted to lay siege to the Vice Chancellor's office, were blocked by police at the entrance. However, the protesters managed to overcome the police security, forcefully opened the main door and entered the building in which the Vice Chancellor's office is situated.
Tension prevailed after the protesters resisted the attempts of the police to evict them. Almost an hour later, more police reinforcements came in and removed the protesters from the building. Later, CPM state secretary MV Govindan came to the university, expressing solidarity with the protesters.
"If the Vice Chancellor tries to implement RSS diktats, the student community and democratic organisations will not allow it to happen," Govindan told reporters after speaking to SFI leaders.
Later, SFI workers said they will intensify their agitation from Thursday with separate marches to the university as well as the Raj Bhavan.