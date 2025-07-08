SFI storms Kerala University headquarters, clashes with police

Tension prevailed after the protesters resisted the attempts of the police to evict them. Almost an hour later, more police reinforcements came in and removed the protesters from the building. Later, CPM state secretary MV Govindan came to the university, expressing solidarity with the protesters.

"If the Vice Chancellor tries to implement RSS diktats, the student community and democratic organisations will not allow it to happen," Govindan told reporters after speaking to SFI leaders.

Later, SFI workers said they will intensify their agitation from Thursday with separate marches to the university as well as the Raj Bhavan.