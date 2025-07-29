MSC ELSA 3: Citizen groups demand enforceable action by shipping firm MSC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Citizen groups, including Greenpeace India, along with environmental groups, legal experts and fishermen bodies have called for an urgent and enforceable action by the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). In a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, the citizen groups released a comprehensive white paper outlining the potential ecological and socio-economic impacts of the MSC ELSA 3 shipwreck.
The white paper document — that features far-reaching consequences of the shipwreck that occurred 14.6 nautical miles off the coast of Kochi on May 25 — has demanded that the company be held fully accountable. The MSC company has denied its responsibility and refused to pay I9,531 crore compensation demanded by the state government and they claim that there is no significant ecological damage from the sunken vessel.
The document also outlined the severe livelihood disruptions for fisherfolk, and growing concerns over marine biodiversity. The citizens groups demanded that the company support an independent environmental and social impact assessment and roll out a comprehensive compensation package that reflects the magnitude of the damage.
“The tiny plastic nurdles pose long-term threats to marine life, human health, and regional biodiversity. These nurdles are extremely difficult to remove from the environment, they absorb other pollutants, get eaten by fish, and break down into smaller microplastics that will cause lasting damage to sensitive ecosystems such as coral reefs, seagrass meadows, mangroves, and fish feeding grounds. MSC must not be allowed to walk away from this. They should pay for every bit of this damage — to the sea, and the communities that depend on both,” said Aakiz Farooq, campaigner at Greenpeace India.
This disaster has significantly affected over 10 lakh fisherfolk in Kerala, especially in the wake of early monsoon weather restrictions and the 20-nautical-mile fishing ban period following the accident, with serious consequences on daily income, food security, and occupational health.
Fisherfolk affected
