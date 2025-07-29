MSC ELSA 3: Citizen groups demand enforceable action by shipping firm MSC

The document also outlined the severe livelihood disruptions for fisherfolk, and growing concerns over marine biodiversity. The citizens groups demanded that the company support an independent environmental and social impact assessment and roll out a comprehensive compensation package that reflects the magnitude of the damage.

“The tiny plastic nurdles pose long-term threats to marine life, human health, and regional biodiversity. These nurdles are extremely difficult to remove from the environment, they absorb other pollutants, get eaten by fish, and break down into smaller microplastics that will cause lasting damage to sensitive ecosystems such as coral reefs, seagrass meadows, mangroves, and fish feeding grounds. MSC must not be allowed to walk away from this. They should pay for every bit of this damage — to the sea, and the communities that depend on both,” said Aakiz Farooq, campaigner at Greenpeace India.

This disaster has significantly affected over 10 lakh fisherfolk in Kerala, especially in the wake of early monsoon weather restrictions and the 20-nautical-mile fishing ban period following the accident, with serious consequences on daily income, food security, and occupational health.

Fisherfolk affected

