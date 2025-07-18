TN fishers urge state govt to seek compensation from MSC Elsa 3 after cargo spill from sunken vessel

KANNIYAKUMARI: Fishermen from the southern districts demanded that the state government take steps to obtain compensation from the company -- whose vessel MSC Elsa 3 sank off the Kerala coast on May 25 -- for the Tamil Nadu fishermen, who were affected by the cargo spill. The fishermen made the demand, citing the Kerala government's legal action against the company that resulted in its high court recently allowing the detention of the latter's ship -- MSC Akiteta II, anchored in the Vizhinjam Port in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kurumpanai C Berlin, a fishermen activist and writer, told TNIE that the cargo spill affected fishermen from several TN districts, including Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram. "The cargo spill will affect the fishermen for years to come," he said, adding that the state should follow the actions taken by the Kerala government and get compensation for the affected fishermen.

International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET) president P Justin Antony said that on the days following the sinking of the Liberian-flagged vessel, several containers, hauling hazardous cargo and plastic pellets, washed ashore, triggering panic among the public, especially fishermen. "The Kerala government moved its high court seeking a compensation of Rs 9,531 crore for the losses suffered, including the adverse effect on the livelihood of its fishermen," he said, urging the TN government to do the same.