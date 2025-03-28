Zappy holidays: Check out the coolest summer camps in T'Puram

April and May are months that are hot, humid, yet so charmingly awaited. The days of these months were once as sweet as misty mornings, even when the sun would blaze to its fullest, threatening to wear everyone down, except perhaps the busy bees — children on vacation for whom sun or rain, April and May meant nothing but outdoors and tonnes of fun.

The mango trees would be laden, and what else spells bliss except to land a few of those raw gems with a well-aimed stone strike? Is there anything else that means happiness more than playing on the sand, building makeshift houses with sticks and knitted coconut fronts? And who can forget those tense cricket matches with bats and rubber balls bought via crowdfunding?

The umpteen goli sodas to be got from one of the few shops in the sprawling vicinity of a verdant countryside, the exclusively vacation-time local friends, the evening that would mean a quick shower, some prayer, and chitchats with grandparents, hiking up trees with red ants in tow, the smell of jackfruit emanating from the kitchen backyard, the ponds almost dry yet with enough water to brush up on swimming skills, and two lovely souls who lavished all their tenderness, unlike parents who rolled their eyes at our smallest flaws — heaven could not have been anywhere else.

Well, these scenes are from the ‘80s and ‘90s. Times have indeed changed for school children, for whom summer holidays no longer promise the same outdoor experiences. “We try to take them out, but again, it would be for a few days because schools may get the break for two months, but we won’t from our work,” says medical practitioner Anjana Gopalakrishnan Hari.

With grandparents now mostly settled in cities, the village vacation in ancestral homes and the scenes associated with it, which were part of every child’s life some 30 years ago, are slowly fading into oblivion or turning into sweet nostalgia that makes for enchanting social media reels.

“Parents have no option but to explore summer camps to keep them engaged. They will have kids their age there and activities that will keep them busy. Maybe they will find something that they will want to pursue in the future,” observes Lakshmi Mohan, who used to run a playschool that doubles as an activity centre during summer vacations.

Child specialist Dr Naveen Jain feels the need for summer camps is felt more now, with a grandparents’ home in a rural setting and cousins to share with increasingly becoming a luxury.