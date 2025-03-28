Zappy holidays: Check out the coolest summer camps in T'Puram

April and May are months that are hot, humid, yet so charmingly awaited. The days of these months were once as sweet as misty mornings, even when the sun would blaze to its fullest, threatening to wear everyone down, except perhaps the busy bees — children on vacation for whom sun or rain, April and May meant nothing but outdoors and tonnes of fun.
The mango trees would be laden, and what else spells bliss except to land a few of those raw gems with a well-aimed stone strike? Is there anything else that means happiness more than playing on the sand, building makeshift houses with sticks and knitted coconut fronts? And who can forget those tense cricket matches with bats and rubber balls bought via crowdfunding?
The umpteen goli sodas to be got from one of the few shops in the sprawling vicinity of a verdant countryside, the exclusively vacation-time local friends, the evening that would mean a quick shower, some prayer, and chitchats with grandparents, hiking up trees with red ants in tow, the smell of jackfruit emanating from the kitchen backyard, the ponds almost dry yet with enough water to brush up on swimming skills, and two lovely souls who lavished all their tenderness, unlike parents who rolled their eyes at our smallest flaws — heaven could not have been anywhere else.
Well, these scenes are from the ‘80s and ‘90s. Times have indeed changed for school children, for whom summer holidays no longer promise the same outdoor experiences. “We try to take them out, but again, it would be for a few days because schools may get the break for two months, but we won’t from our work,” says medical practitioner Anjana Gopalakrishnan Hari.
With grandparents now mostly settled in cities, the village vacation in ancestral homes and the scenes associated with it, which were part of every child’s life some 30 years ago, are slowly fading into oblivion or turning into sweet nostalgia that makes for enchanting social media reels.
“Parents have no option but to explore summer camps to keep them engaged. They will have kids their age there and activities that will keep them busy. Maybe they will find something that they will want to pursue in the future,” observes Lakshmi Mohan, who used to run a playschool that doubles as an activity centre during summer vacations.
Child specialist Dr Naveen Jain feels the need for summer camps is felt more now, with a grandparents’ home in a rural setting and cousins to share with increasingly becoming a luxury.
With parents also out at work, all children do is get hooked to screens or mobile games. But summer camps, which simulate a school structure, are adding to the routine of children who experience the same during the entire academic year.
“What is needed are summer camps that fill in the gaps. Most children may hate summer camps if they are just going to get ready during their vacations and follow another routine,” says Dr Naveen.
“A day without any structure, where they can do what they want, is their ideal sense of fun vacations. So, summer camps that allow that free mind space for children, where there is a lot of physical activity — something that is abysmally poor in schools — and activities that allow children to explore their talents or bring out what they are good at, may be the need of the hour.”
Here's a quick scan of summer camps across the city
Coding, robotics, IoT, AI…
STEM Robotics International is bringing a Summer Camp 2025, designed for young innovators to explore robotics, artificial intelligence, coding, and electronics through hands-on learning. This interactive programme will help participants build robots, understand AI applications, and develop problem-solving skills in a creative and engaging environment. Students will work on real-world projects, enhancing their technical knowledge and critical thinking abilities. The camp includes various learning modules tailored to different age groups, covering everything from basic assembling and motoring skills to advanced AI and IoT applications. Additional workshops on rocket science, aeromodelling, cyber security, and ethical hacking will be there. Free e-books, international certification, and gifts will be provided to all participants.
Dates:April 2 – May 27
Venues: Sasthamangalam, Manacaud, Kazhakoottam, Ulloor, Neyyattinkara, Nedumangad, Kottarakara, Punalur
For registration: 9074646760 / 9778344301 / 9620184702 / 8590321052
Public speaking & leadership bootcamp
Organised by The Orators Club, this boot camp focuses on developing two essential skills - communication and leadership to help children gain confidence and make a positive impact. The programme covers public speaking techniques such as elocution, extempore, debates, anchoring, storytelling, and entrepreneurial and leadership training through real-world projects, problem-solving, and networking activities. Alumni from the University of Cambridge, UK, and the University of Virginia, USA, will conduct sessions.
Dates: For Juniors – April 4 to May 4 (on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1.30pm to 4pm)
For Seniors – March 31 to April 30 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday from 2.30pm to 5pm.
Venue: Old Grand studio building, Pazhaya Road, near Travancore scans, medical college
Juniors: 6 to 10 years
Seniors: 11 to 18 years
For Registration: 7510513195
Kuttikoodaram summer camp
Organised by THAMP (Theatre Academy for Media and Performance), the Kuttikoodaram Summer Camp 2025 is curated by Gadha R Krishna and designed to spark imagination, boost confidence, and encourage artistic expression among children aged 5 to 15 years. Participants will get the opportunity to engage in a variety of activities, including theatre, dance, music, puppetry, folk art, storytelling, yoga, village games, and even film-making. The camp also features unique experiences such as culinary, Kalari, Zumba, clay modelling, and nature walks.
Dates:April 2 to May 31
Venue: THAMP Arangu, Winners Nagar, Peroorkada
For registration: 9496546902 | 9074736635
Heritage Camp
Immersive camp for children aged 6 to 10. Drawing and painting techniques, recycled craft, block printing, Madhubani & Warli art, traditional Indian games, puzzles & language skills, and insights into festivals, architecture, and textile.
Dates: April 2 to 12
Time: 10am – 1pm
Venue: Tejas Store, Chalakuzhy Road
For Registration: 94470 01722
Fresh from the soil
The vacation classes organised by Malayalam Pallikkoodam will begin on April 6, featuring sessions on social topics, traditional games, skill development, value-added education, and folk arts. Expert instructors from various fields will lead the sessions. Additionally, students from the Kerala Studies Department of Kerala University will conduct traditional games training. The vacation classes will continue until May 31.
Dates: April 6 to May 31, every Sunday, 10am to 1pm
Venue: Thycaud Government Model HSLP School.
For Registration: 9188863955
Sports Kerala Summer Camp
Organised by the Sports Kerala Foundation under the Directorate of Sports & Youth Affairs, Government of Kerala, this summer camp aims to nurture young athletes in a fun and supportive environment. The camp offers a wide range of activities, including swimming, badminton, gymnastics, tennis, judo, shooting, table tennis, and more. Children will receive training from professional coaches and athletes, gaining valuable skills and guidance. Additionally, workshops on team building, sportsmanship, and healthy living will be part of the experience.
Dates: April 1 to May 31
Venues: Jimmy George Indoor Stadium, National Games Shooting Range (Vattiyoorkavu), Kumarapuram Tennis Academy
Age Group: 5 to 18 years For registration: 6282902473
IT magic camp
G-TEC Thirumala introduces a range of IT courses designed for the new generation, offering hands-on training in programming, design, and professional skills. The courses are structured to provide both foundational knowledge and advanced expertise. With options ranging from Python coding and robotics to UI/UX design and cybersecurity, students can choose a path that aligns with their interests and career goals.
Venues: G-TEC Computer Education, Thirumala
Smashville badminton programme
Managed by Parul Rawat, a former international player and two-time national champion, the programme offers structured training with certified coaches, and former and current international players. Participants will have the opportunity to observe state and national players in matches, and play with them based on merit. They will also get a weekly strength & conditioning session led by a professional coach. A guidance session for parents on age-appropriate nutrition for young players is also included.
Dates: Batch 1: April 2 to April 30, Batch 2: May 1 to May 27
Venues & Timings: Jawahar Nagar – Sivaji Sports World (5pm to 6pm, all weekdays), Kowdiar – Palace Court (9am to 10.15am & 3.30pm to 4.45pm, all weekdays), PTP – Love All (4pm to 5pm, all weekdays), Kowdiar – Women’s Club (5.30pm to 6.30pm, all weekdays), Ulloor – Hot Streak (4.30pm to 5.30pm, all weekdays)
For registration: 99058 25505
G-farm junior explorers’ camp
A unique and engaging summer camp for children, where they can connect with nature, horses, and like-minded peers. This half-day camp offers guided horse interactions, including grooming, feeding, and petting sessions, along with a farm tour to learn about horse care and farm operations. Children can capture memories in a special photo session with the friendly labrador Tiya, and enjoy a day filled with fun and learning. Healthy snacks and refreshments will be provided to keep the little explorers energised.
Dates: April to May, 9am to 1pm
Venue: G-Farm Horse Riding Academy, St. Andrews Beach, Kazhakootam, Trivandrum
Age: 5 to 14 years
For registration: 75580 54371
Summer Cricket Camp 2025
A fun-filled cricket training programme with long-term benefits. The camp is designed by Biju George, former coach of the Indian women’s team, UTT India, and IPL teams KKR & DC, alongside Akshay Shiv, a BCCI certified coach.
Dates: Starts on March 31, 7am to 8am
Venue: The Sports Village, Kuttiyani
Age: 5 years & above (boys & girls)
For registration: 96330 27699
Explorlife Jr Summer Camp
The Explorlife Jr Summer Camp offers an 8-week immersive experience designed for children aged 2 to 7 years, blending fun, learning, and real-world skills. The camp includes sports, music, movement, storytelling, yoga, chess, and unique experiences like radio jockeying, emceeing, a family carnival, mud & water day, and a picnic. The STEAM Corner (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Maths) will help children develop skills in robotics & coding, pottery, creative writing & poetry, clay modelling, art and craft, cooking & baking, gardening, theatre, public speaking & creative writing.
Dates: April 2 – May 23
Schedule: Ages 2 to 4 years: 9.30am to 12.30pm I Ages 4+ years: 9.15am to 3.15pm
Venue: The Friends School (Venpalavattom, YMR & Kazhakuttom Campuses)
Age: 2 to 7 years (Senior Camp for 7+ at Venpalavattom Campus)
For Registration: YMR & Venpalavattom campus: 7356488827, Kazhakuttom campus: 7356268549
Summer splash
Designed for individuals of all age groups to learn and enhance their swimming skills in a structured and professional environment.
Dates: Starts on April 1
Venue: Loyola Indoor Aquatic Complex, Sreekaryam
For Registration: 85478 33833 / 94462 16207
Young Asters football camp
This programme helps young players enhance their skills, build confidence, and develop teamwork.
Dates:Starts on March 31
Age Group: 5 to 14 years
Venue: Multiple
For registration: 94972 67008
French learning
Designed for children aged 6 to 11, this programme offers French learning classes and engaging creative activities.
Dates: April 23 to May 21
Venue: Alliance Française
For registration: 7034988666