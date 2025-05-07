T'puram levels up leisure time with new-gen games

Recreational gaming, the go-to weekend escapade in metro hubs, is now gaining popularity in the capital city as well. From soapy football fields and VR combat zones to high-speed laser tag and paintball arenas, these high-energy activities are reshaping how leisure time is spent.

Also, these activities bring together fun, fitness, stress relief, and social bonding in one refreshing package.

A growing number of people — friends, colleagues, corporate teams — are visiting these venues in groups to join in the action.

The challenging game of paintball calls many city folks to Paintball County near Infosys. A single flag sits at the centre and two teams, suited up in jackets, vie for the win. The mission is clear — to capture the flag and bring it back. But there’s one catch. Do it without getting splattered by a storm of paint.

Every dash, every dive, every shout pulses with tension. This adrenaline-charged showdown is a regular scene here. Along with the paintball action, the venue offers soapy football, foam parties, rain dance, and cricket nets with a bowling machine.

Three friends — Hemanth Retnakumar, Sachin Kumar, and Shamji N S — with a passion for games, saw a gap in the market for paintball in Thiruvananthapuram. Within 2-3 months of identifying the need, they launched the venture, the only dedicated paintball space in the city.

“We offer multiple gaming options, but the main event is ‘Capture the Flag’, which gives you the feel of a battlefield. It is all about strategy, stealth, and quick reflexes. Paintball has an age limit. We only allow players aged 12 and above,” says Hemanth.

It was not that easy at first to establish the arena in the city, they say.

“Paintball was not something popular here at the time. We opened in March last year, and for the first couple of months, business was slow. But now, things are improving. In addition to techies, we now see schoolchildren, families, and medical college students coming in on weekends and holidays,” Hemanth shares.

Apart from paintball and foam parties, there are archery and table football as complementary activities. For paintball, the cost is Rs 350 per person, with groups of 4-12 people required to play. Soapy Football starts at Rs 900. The Sector 7 Games is a different story. The focus here is on laser tag.