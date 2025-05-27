Venjaramoodu mass murder case: Second chargesheet submitted against accused

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second chargesheet has been filed in the Venjaramoodu mass murder case against Afan, the accused. The chargesheet was submitted to the Nedumangad Second Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of his uncle Abdul Latheef and aunt Shahida. Kilimanoor SHO who was the investigating officer in the case, submitted the report on Tuesday noon.

Meanwhile, Afan remains in critical condition after attempting to hang himself inside the toilet of the UTB Block prison on Sunday.

According to doctors, he responded to his name on Tuesday by slightly opening his eyes, but he has not yet passed the critical stage.

The nerves in his neck have sustained severe injuries. Doctors believe continued treatment will be necessary for him to regain his memory. He is also likely to face other physical complications even if he recovers.