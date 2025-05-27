Venjaramoodu mass murder case: Second chargesheet submitted against accused

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second chargesheet has been filed in the Venjaramoodu mass murder case against Afan, the accused. The chargesheet was submitted to the Nedumangad Second Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of his uncle Abdul Latheef and aunt Shahida. Kilimanoor SHO who was the investigating officer in the case, submitted the report on Tuesday noon.
Meanwhile, Afan remains in critical condition after attempting to hang himself inside the toilet of the UTB Block prison on Sunday.
According to doctors, he responded to his name on Tuesday by slightly opening his eyes, but he has not yet passed the critical stage.
The nerves in his neck have sustained severe injuries. Doctors believe continued treatment will be necessary for him to regain his memory. He is also likely to face other physical complications even if he recovers.
The police have been denied permission to record the accused’s statement.
The suicide attempt comes two days after the police filed the first sheet in the murder case. The document was submitted to the Nedumangad Second Class Magistrate Court in connection with the murder of Afan’s grandmother Salma Beevi, 91.
The events pertaining to the murder case unfolded on February 24, when Afan brutally killed four of his family members - grandmother Salma Beevi, 13-year-old brother Afsan, uncle Abdul Latheef, aunt Shahida, and girlfriend Farsana - across three locations in and around the capital. The sixth victim, his mother Shemi, survived the attack, but sustained severe injuries.
Afan surrendered later in the evening at the Venjaramoodu police station and confessed to the killing.
In light of Afan’s suicide bid, the Poojappura jail superintendent submitted a report to the prison chief, stating that there was no lapse on the part of the jail officials. It highlighted that the timely intervention of the officer on duty led to the immediate transfer of Afan to the hospital.