Sivapriya’s death: Probe report says source of infection not clear

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A four-member committee probing the death of J R Sivapriya, 26, of Karikkakom, has confirmed that she died due to an infection, but found no evidence that it originated from the SAT Hospital. The report was submitted to the DME on Friday. However, Sivapriya’s family has rejected the report, alleging serious medical negligence and demanding strict action.

The family had alleged that she died of a hospital-acquired infection caused by Acinetobacter. However, the inquiry found the actual pathogen to be Staphylococcus, a bacterium commonly present in public environments and capable of remaining in the body for long periods. Tests conducted a week earlier on samples from the labour room and postnatal ward showed no trace of the bacterium, leaving the source of the infection unclear.

Sivapriya had been referred to the SAT Hospital on October 19 after reduced fetal movements were detected. With 37 weeks completed, doctors decided to proceed with the delivery. She gave birth on November 22 and was discharged on November 24.

However, two days later, she returned with high fever and was diagnosed with septic shock. Despite intensive treatment in the multidisciplinary ICU, she died on Sunday, sparking protests and prompting a health department inquiry.