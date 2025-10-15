Techie’s death: Kin’s statements recorded

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid criticism over delay of the investigation into the suicide of a 26-year-old software engineer, who reportedly ended his life at a city hotel alleging that he was a victim of child sexual abuse, the Thampanoor police have sprung into action and recorded the statements of the victim’s family. The officers visited Ananthu Aji’s residence at Thampalakad in Kottayam for the same.

Sources said the family members told the cops about the people affiliated with the right-wing outfit who were close to Ananthu in the past.

They were also asked details of a person named ‘N M’, who was mentioned in the social media post by Ananthu. Ananthu had alleged that ‘N M’ had sexually abused him when he was a child, and that person was a neighbour and a friend of him.