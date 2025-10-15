Techie’s death: Kin’s statements recorded

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid criticism over delay of the investigation into the suicide of a 26-year-old software engineer, who reportedly ended his life at a city hotel alleging that he was a victim of child sexual abuse, the Thampanoor police have sprung into action and recorded the statements of the victim’s family. The officers visited Ananthu Aji’s residence at Thampalakad in Kottayam for the same.
Sources said the family members told the cops about the people affiliated with the right-wing outfit who were close to Ananthu in the past.
They were also asked details of a person named ‘N M’, who was mentioned in the social media post by Ananthu. Ananthu had alleged that ‘N M’ had sexually abused him when he was a child, and that person was a neighbour and a friend of him.
Sources said the relatives told the cops that they knew a person of the sobriquet ‘N M’, but were not sure whether it was the same person whom Ananthu had mentioned in his digital suicide note. Thampanoor Police Inspector Jijukumar P D told TNIE that the probe was still in a premature stage and due to the nature of the case, details cannot be revealed at the moment.
Ananthu had been suffering from anxiety and other mental issues, which he said was a consequence of the sexual abuse he had suffered at the hands of RSS workers. However, the FIR registered by the police had no mention of RSS, which irked the Congress prompting it to come out against the police. City Police Commissioner Thomson Jose told TNIE that since it was a case of unnatural death, only relevant details were added to the FIR.”