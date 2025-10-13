RSS Kerala unit seeks inquiry into death of techie who alleged sexual abuse by RSS members

KOCHI: The RSS state unit has submitted a petition to the Kottayam district police chief seeking a thorough and impartial inquiry into the unnatural death of Anandu Aji, a Swayamsevak from Elikkulam in Kottayam district. In the petition, RSS Kottayam Vibhag Karyavah R Sanu urged to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of Anandu Aji, along with the suicide note that appeared on social media soon after his death.

The suicide note had mentioned that Anandu was suffering from severe mental distress caused by repeated sexual abuse by members of the RSS.



"Subsequent to the demise of Anandu, a post appeared on his Instagram account making certain baseless and defamatory allegations attempting to link the RSS with his death. The allegations are entirely false, concocted and devoid of any factual foundation. There exists a deliberate and malicious attempt to implicate the organization, possibly as part of a larger conspiracy to malign its image," said the complaint.



Dakshina Kerala Saha Pranta Karyavah K B Sreekumar said the family of Anandu Aji has been closely associated with the Sangh for years, and Anandu's father was a Karyakartha of the RSS.



Though RSS suspects the role of Anandu's brother-in-law behind the social media post, nothing has been mentioned about him in the complaint.