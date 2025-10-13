Congress seeks probe into sexual abuse at RSS camps following suspected suicide of Kerala techie

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday sought a thorough investigation into the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in light of the allegations made by Anandu Aji, an IT professional from Kerala who died by suicide following prolonged sexual exploitation at RSS camps during his childhood.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Chairman of the Media and Publicity Department Pawan Khera said that the RSS needs to be exposed, and what is happening behind the veil of its so-called value system and nationalism must be revealed to the whole nation.

Referring to the suicide note posted on a social media platform, the Congress leader said that it was a foolproof and conclusive confirmation of what was already known in public domain but was not openly discussed.

“There is dirt and sleaze behind the veil of the RSS and that veil needs to be taken off to show the true face of an organisation that claims to be the guardian of religion and nationalism,” he remarked, emphasising that it was important to expose the dark side of the organisation that works with utmost secrecy.