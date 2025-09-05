Onam eve rush grips Thiruvananthapuram as shoppers crowd markets

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state capital on the eve of ‘Thiruvonam’ witnessed ‘Uthradapachil’ — an unprecedented rush with people thronging the streets for last minute purchases. Traffic at Overbridge, East Fort, Chalai, Pazhavangadi and MG Road intermittently halted with shoppers dominating the streets for buying vegetables to textiles to celebrate Onam.

Almost every street leading to Chalai, Palayam and MG Road — three popular shopping areas — were taken over by shoppers and pedestrians. Many feel that Onam festivities are almost back to normal compared to the previous years which were marred by the Wayanad landslide, pandemic and flood.

On Thursday, the Chalai market was seen buzzing with activities from morning itself. Jayakumar P, a vegetable vendor at Chalai Market, said that the business is good. “There was no price surge on perishables like last year. We are also getting good sales and the market has been buzzing with customers all day. We are content that people are able to make purchases for Onam without burning a hole in their pockets,” said Jayakumar.

Sakeer, a wholesale vegetable vendor said the availability of vegetables has helped keep the prices on check this year. “The prices of vegetables surge depending on its availability and fortunately, there was no shortage this year,” he said.