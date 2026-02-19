Food poisoning? Experts to probe presence of marine biotoxins

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the mystery surrounding the suspected food poisoning deaths in Vizhinjam yet to be resolved, the Commissionerate of Food Safety has decided to seek expert assistance from the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), Ernakulam, to examine the possible presence of marine biotoxins and algal toxins in fish samples.

The move follows consultations with medical experts after two persons died on Tuesday allegedly due to food poisoning after consuming seafood from a restaurant at Vizhinjam. Food safety officials on Wednesday collected additional samples of water, food, and carbonated beverages for detailed analysis.

Though initial screening is underway at government laboratories, officials said these tests are limited to standard food safety parameters. “We have already submitted samples for routine analysis. However, experts suspect the possible presence of marine toxins or allergens, which fall outside food safety testing. Hence, we have decided to send the samples to CIFT for a specialised examination. We will be sending the samples on Thursday,” said the official.