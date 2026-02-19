Food poisoning? Experts to probe presence of marine biotoxins

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the mystery surrounding the suspected food poisoning deaths in Vizhinjam yet to be resolved, the Commissionerate of Food Safety has decided to seek expert assistance from the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), Ernakulam, to examine the possible presence of marine biotoxins and algal toxins in fish samples.
The move follows consultations with medical experts after two persons died on Tuesday allegedly due to food poisoning after consuming seafood from a restaurant at Vizhinjam. Food safety officials on Wednesday collected additional samples of water, food, and carbonated beverages for detailed analysis.
Though initial screening is underway at government laboratories, officials said these tests are limited to standard food safety parameters. “We have already submitted samples for routine analysis. However, experts suspect the possible presence of marine toxins or allergens, which fall outside food safety testing. Hence, we have decided to send the samples to CIFT for a specialised examination. We will be sending the samples on Thursday,” said the official.
Authorities have sealed the restaurant linked to the incident as a precautionary measure. “No stale fish was detected during inspection, and we expect preliminary lab results within two days. If the fish is found to be spoiled, it will be reflected in the results. However, if marine toxins are identified, liability cannot be directly fixed on the establishment,” the official added.
The department has also launched an investigation into the supply chain of seafood sourced by the restaurant. Preliminary findings indicate that certain fish varieties, including shellfish, were sourced from Tamil Nadu and other states.
Experts warn that harmful algal blooms can produce potent toxins capable of causing severe illnesses such as paralytic or amnesic shellfish poisoning, which can be fatal. Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS), A Biju Kumar, said, “Consumption of contaminated shellfish during algal bloom can be deadly. This is typically the season when algal blooms occur, and there must be strict screening before seafood reaches the market.”