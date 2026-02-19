Newborn death: Doctor suspended for bribery in Thiruvananthapuram's Nedumangad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following massive protests over the death of a newborn due to alleged medical negligence, the Health Department on Wednesday suspended Dr Bindu Sundar from the District Hospital in Nedumangad. The order also refers to the allegations made by the deceased newborn’s relatives – who belong to a tribal community – on Wednesday that the gynaecologist had taken a bribe from them when they sought treatment. Following the incident, Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil, who is also the Nedumangad MLA, had forwarded a letter to Health Minister Veena George, seeking the suspension of the doctor.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, when Niranjana, 36, gave birth to a stillborn child following a cesarean.

Meanwhile, the Nedumangad police informed that they have filed a case of unnatural death in the incident, and have already completed the inquest proceedings on Wednesday. The newborn’s body has been moved to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, where the postmortem examination will take place on Thursday.

Binil, the father of the deceased infant, told the press that they had paid the doctor Rs 10,000 during their two visits to Dr Bindu’s private consultation room. “People say that tribal communities get many benefits for free. But when it comes to reality, we will be asked to meet them (the doctor) separately, and pay for every scan,” he said.