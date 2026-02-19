Thiruvananthapuram corporation launches crackdown on eateries

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following suspected food poisoning deaths reported the other day, the city corporation on Wednesday launched a crackdown on eateries in Vizhinjam and other parts of the capital.

It was found that the restaurant at Vizhinjam from where the victims consumed food was operating illegally without a licence.

As many as 12 restaurants were found to be operating without licence in the same area during the inspections held here on Wednesday.

An official of the health wing under the city corporation said that a special drive has been launched in all health circles to crack down on eateries. On Wednesday, special squads under the corporation carried out inspections at over 1000 eateries. “We have slapped notices on eateries not maintaining hygiene. The eateries should ensure that clean drinking water is served for the customers. Strict action will be taken against those not following rules,” said the official.

The official said that Asmak Hotel didn’t possess a licence from the civic body. “We conducted inspections in the same area and slapped notices on 12 eateries for not having a licence. They are unable to get the licence because the construction falls under the CRZ area,” the official added.

Two members of a family died on Tuesday after consuming seafood from the restaurant. 42-year-old Shaji and his 68-year-old mother-in-law Rashida Beevi fell ill after eating seafood cuisines including shellfish, prawns, squid and fish eggs from the restaurant. Following the incident, the police sealed the restaurant. The family allege that they fell ill after consuming food from the hotel.