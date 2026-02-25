Nedumangad hospital incident: Mass leave by doctors affects OP service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The outpatient services in hospitals under the Directorate of Health Services were disrupted on Tuesday as government doctors across the district went on mass leave protesting the recent violence at Nedumangad district hospital and the suspension of a doctor following the death of a newborn. Dr Sunitha N, president of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA), said the protest would continue in the form of non-cooperation until their demands are met.

The agitation was organised to condemn the mob attack on the hospital superintendent, a woman officer, and the assault on the District Medical Officer.

“The doctor was suspended before the expert committee could submit its final report. The preliminary inquiry found that senior doctors had followed protocol.

The punishment was merely to appease the crowd, which is unacceptable to us,” Dr Sunitha said. The association demanded strict action against those who attacked the superintendent.

It also called for a permanent police check post at the district hospital, citing safety concerns. The KGMOA district committee will meet soon to decide the next course of action, while the state leadership awaits Health Minister’s response after the final report is submitted.

The controversy erupted after the death of a newborn during a C-section performed on a Vithura native on February 17.

The infant’s family, backed by political groups, staged massive protests alleging surgical delay and accusing gynaecologist Dr Bindu Sundar of accepting a bribe of `10,000.

A preliminary internal report by a medical expert committee suggested the death was likely an “unavoidable obstetric complication” rather than negligence.