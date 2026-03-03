Attukal Pongala concludes with massive participation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The annual Attukal Pongala concluded on Tuesday, drawing massive participation. The capital city was immersed in devotion as lakhs of women from across the state gathered to offer Pongala to diety Attukal Devi.

The Pongala began after the ‘pandara aduppu’ or the main hearth at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple was lit at 9.45 am. Soon after, women lit their own hearths and prepared the customary Pongala, a sweet pudding made of rice, jaggery, grated coconut, ghee, and banana in earthen pots.

At 2.15 pm, priests sprinkled sanctified water on the offerings arranged along city roads. By 2.30 pm, the ritual concluded with the ceremonial sanctification of the hearths, marking the end of this year’s Pongala.

More than 350 priests designated by the temple carried out the sprinkling of sacred water. As in previous years, a floral shower from an aircraft accompanied the Pongala nivedyam.

Soon after the Pongala concluded, attention shifted to managing the dispersal of devotees and cleaning the city. The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has deployed 3,500 workers for the massive clean-up operation. Volunteers from various organisations and college students will join the effort. An artificial rain system is also arranged as part of the cleaning process.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar described Attukal Pongala as the real Kerala story. Several political leaders visited the temple as part of the pongala. Ministers V Sivankutty, GR Anil and V N Vasavan were present. BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, K Muraleedharan and Mayor V V Rajesh also attended the event.