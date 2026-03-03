Attukal Pongala concludes with massive participation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The annual Attukal Pongala concluded on Tuesday, drawing massive participation. The capital city was immersed in devotion as lakhs of women from across the state gathered to offer Pongala to diety Attukal Devi.
The Pongala began after the ‘pandara aduppu’ or the main hearth at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple was lit at 9.45 am. Soon after, women lit their own hearths and prepared the customary Pongala, a sweet pudding made of rice, jaggery, grated coconut, ghee, and banana in earthen pots.
At 2.15 pm, priests sprinkled sanctified water on the offerings arranged along city roads. By 2.30 pm, the ritual concluded with the ceremonial sanctification of the hearths, marking the end of this year’s Pongala.
More than 350 priests designated by the temple carried out the sprinkling of sacred water. As in previous years, a floral shower from an aircraft accompanied the Pongala nivedyam.
Soon after the Pongala concluded, attention shifted to managing the dispersal of devotees and cleaning the city. The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has deployed 3,500 workers for the massive clean-up operation. Volunteers from various organisations and college students will join the effort. An artificial rain system is also arranged as part of the cleaning process.
Governor Rajendra Arlekar described Attukal Pongala as the real Kerala story. Several political leaders visited the temple as part of the pongala. Ministers V Sivankutty, GR Anil and V N Vasavan were present. BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, K Muraleedharan and Mayor V V Rajesh also attended the event.
A special Pongala was organised in front of the official residence of the Leader of the Opposition. Around 20 families, including Unnimaya, daughter of VD Satheesan, offered Pongala there.
Former MLA Shobhana George arrived to offer Pongala praying for the health of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. She said her only wish was that Attukal Amma bless the chief minister with complete health so that he can continue to lead the state.
Actors Chippy and Annie, who have been regular participants for years, continued their tradition this time as well. AICC general secretary Deepa Das Munshi also offered Pongala. She lit her hearth at the residence of KPCC general secretary Manacaud Suresh. KPCC general secretary Deepti Mary Varghese was also present.
Elaborate security arrangements were put in place across the city. Around 4,000 police personnel were deployed under the leadership of City Police Commissioner K Karthick. The city was divided into four zones, 13 divisions and 29 sectors, all coordinated through a central control room.
24-hour police control rooms functioned at Attukal, Padasery, East Fort and Thampanoor. Devotees could approach these centres for emergencies, lost belongings, medical assistance and traffic information. Crowd and queue management systems were implemented. Five watchtowers were installed near the temple. Announcements were made through megaphones at 20 locations, and drones were deployed for surveillance in key areas.