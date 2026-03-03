Kerala medical college doctors defer march to Wednesday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) has announced that its protest meeting, a march to the DME office, and collective relinquishment of additional responsibilities scheduled for Monday have been postponed to Wednesday.

The association said discussions with the government are continuing over demands including the release of pending salaries for doctors and measures to improve hospital standards.

Though the doctors were scheduled to meet Dr Rajan N Khobragade, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, on Monday, the meeting did not take place and the next round of talks is now set for Wednesday.

KGMCTA leaders pointed out that the file approving salary arrears has already been cleared by senior officials in the Finance, Health, and Law departments and reached the finance minister twice, but no decision has been taken.

Although the chief minister had assured doctors that he would speak to the finance minister, no update has been communicated, said a joint statement issued by Dr Rosnara Beegum T, state president, and Dr Aravind C S, general secretary of KGMCTA.

The association urged the chief minister to intervene and ensure a favourable decision. The doctors warned that if the government fails to act, they will intensify the strike by relinquishing all additional responsibilities, including nodal officer and coordinator roles in various projects.