Pongala cleaning row: CPM bitter over losing power in corp, says BJP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After having taken up the Sabarimala issue, the BJP is now aiming to tap into the ‘opportunity’ presented by the recent controversy over the lapses in waste management by the corporation, following the Attukal Pongala festival.

While the CPM organised a cleaning drive in the city on Sunday, BJP Thiruvananthapuram city district president Karamana Jayan said the CPM is talking nonsense out of despair after losing power in the corporation.

Though the cleaning controversy does not seem set for an immediate closure, party sources said no discussions were held to make it part of an official election campaign.

“This conspiracy to destroy Attukal Pongala is an extension of the conspiracy against Sabarimala, to undermine its dignity,” Jayan said, drawing parallels to the BJP’s claims about the CPM’s take on Sabarimala.

Alleging that the drinking water crisis witnessed in some areas of the state capital ahead of the festival was orchestrated by the government to create challenges for devotees, he said no lapses occurred on the part of the corporation. However, no acute water shortage was reported on the Pongala day in the city.

“After Attukal Pongala, the waste was moved to Eanchakkal and Cheruvakkal. It had been so in the previous years, and this time, the same plan was approved in a meeting attended by Minister V Sivankutty and the district collector,” Jayan said.