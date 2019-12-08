Record 9,000 participate on second day of Vijayawada's Amaravati Balotsavam 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A record 9,000 participants took part on the second day of Amaravati Balotsavam 2019 at Potti Sriramulu College in Vijayawada on Saturday.

“For the first time in the history of Balotsavam we have witnessed so many participants and we are overwhelmed with such response,” said convenor G Jyotsna. Various competitions such as news writing, elocution in Telugu and English, quiz, folk dance and short films making were conducted.

“Balotsavam is a good opportunity for us to showcase our talents. Participating in front of such a huge audience is the biggest achievement we earn here,” said B Rashmi, a class nine student and a classical dance participant.