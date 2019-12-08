Home Cities Vijayawada

Record 9,000 participate on second day of Vijayawada's Amaravati Balotsavam 2019

Various competitions such as news writing, elocution in Telugu and English, quiz, folk dance and short films making were conducted at the Amaravati Balotsavam 2019.

Published: 08th December 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Kids participating in a fancy dress competition, held as part of Amaravati Balotsavam, a 3-day kids festival at Potti Sri Ramulu College in the city

Kids participating in a fancy dress competition, held as part of Amaravati Balotsavam, a 3-day kids festival at Potti Sri Ramulu College in the city. (Photo| EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A record 9,000 participants took part on the second day of Amaravati Balotsavam 2019 at Potti Sriramulu College in Vijayawada on Saturday.

“For the first time in the history of Balotsavam we have witnessed so many participants and we are overwhelmed with such response,” said convenor G Jyotsna. Various competitions such as news writing, elocution in Telugu and English, quiz, folk dance and short films making were conducted.

ALSO READ: Balotsavam begins on a grand note

“Balotsavam is a good opportunity for us to showcase our talents. Participating in front of such a huge audience is the biggest achievement we earn here,” said B Rashmi, a class nine student and a classical dance participant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amaravati Balotsavam 2019 Vijayawda
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp